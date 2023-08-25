The family of a man killed when his car crashed into a ditch have described him as a “much-loved son, brother and friend.”

Brandon Francis, 21, was the only person in a black Ford Fiesta which crashed on a Cambridgeshire road near the village of Woodwalton.

The car left the road and crashed into a ditch near the Bridge Street junction of the B1090 Woodwalton Road on 12 August.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 6.30pm and Mr Francis, of Cockbrook Lane, Old Weston, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

He died of his injuries five days later, on 17 August.

Mr Francis was the sole occupant of the car and no other vehicles or people were involved in the collision, said police.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of either the collision or the moments leading up to it.

