Norwich man jailed for 18 years for kidnap and sexual assault

A man has been jailed for 18 years for a series of sexual assaults and the kidnap of a woman.

Tenias Mungwari was described as being 'predatory' and of being 'an extremely dangerous individual' following the attack last October.

The court heard that Mungwari came across the woman by chance as he was driving around Norwich city centre.

CCTV showed he had stopped at a red traffic light and saw the woman walking in the other direction. He turned his car around and followed her, before kidnapping her and taking her to his address, where he subjected her to serious sexual assaults over a period of a few hours.

The woman eventually managed to escape, she sought assistance from members of the public who managed to get her home safely.

CCTV helped trace the vehicle to Mungwari.

Senior Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Kevin Barber said: “Today an extremely dangerous individual has been removed from society for a considerable time.

“The actions of Mungwari were predatory and the Court has heard how he was patrolling the streets looking for a vulnerable female. Mungwari showed no remorse at any point during the investigation, nor during the trial.

“I praise the victim for her strength and courage throughout the ordeal that she has had to suffer.

"This has had a profound effect on the victim and no sentence will turn back time for her to a time when she didn’t have to deal with the knowledge that she was sexually abused by someone who picked her up from the side of the road.

"However, I do sincerely hope that the closure of this case will be another stage in the healing process for the victim.

“I would like to reassure the public that offences such as this are very rare in our county and Norfolk Police are committed to supporting victims of sexual offences and bringing offenders to justice."

Mungwari of Sleaford Green, was sentenced for kidnap, sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault at Norwich Crown Court.

He was also sentenced for having a sexual relationship with a female patient suffering with mental illness that he had cared for.

He was found guilty of three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a female suffering with a mental disorder at Norwich Crown Court on 13th June 2023 having committed these offences in October 2020.

He was also handed an extended licence period of seven years and placed on the sexual offenders register for life.

