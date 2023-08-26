Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist a year after he died in a crash with a car driven by a US servicewoman.

Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died after a red Honda Accord car crashed with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August 2022.

Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.

Mikayla Hayes was arrested, charged and remanded in custody following a hearing at Norfolk Magistrates’ Court on August 29 Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Speaking a year on from his death, Mr Day's family said he was "a loving character who could make friends wherever he went.

"A devoted son, brother, devoted father to his daughter and partner. A motorcyclist who loved his bike and would take pride in taking care of it.

“For all who knew him and spent time in his life, we are all lucky to have had someone like Matthew in our lives."

Matthew Day Credit: Family photo

They added that he would not be forgotten and his daughter would grow up knowing she had a "wonderful daddy".

Ms Hayes, of Snowdrop Drive, Downham Market, pleaded not guilty at Norwich Crown Court in December 2022 and was bailed until her next court appearance scheduled for 11 December.

