Murder detectives in Essex have released pictures of a teenager they would like to speak to in connection with the killing of a man.

The victim, in his 30s, was stabbed to death in Joyners Field in Harlow on Monday 21 August at around 11pm.

Police have already arrested an 18-year-old from Basildon on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Now they are appealing for the public's help to find Tieran Carmody-MacDonald, 18, saying they need to speak with him urgently.

Joyners Field in Harlow, Essex Credit: BPM Media

It's believed the teenager lives in the Harlow area but police said he also has links to Basildon.

Officers have released two CCTV images of him to help locate him.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, of our Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Over the past five days, our investigation has moved at pace as we continue to build up a picture of the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

"We urgently need to speak to Tieran Carmody-MacDonald, and I would urge anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

"I would remind anyone who may know of his whereabouts of the importance of locating this person and progressing the investigation – and of the seriousness of impeding our enquiries."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 42/149601/23.

