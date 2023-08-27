Police try to find man who left a 'trail of blood' behind him

Detectives in Northamptonshire are looking for a man who left a trail of blood behind him this weekend.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man who they believe has suffered a serious injury.

The blood was found between Billing Road and Wellingborough Road in Northampton and was reported to police on Sunday 27 August.

Officers said he could have been wounded during an incident in Wellingborough Road, Ardington Road or Barry Road between 4am and 5am.

They say releasing the image is an 'unusual move' for them, but that they are worried about his welfare.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...