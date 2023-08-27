Two zoos say they are mourning the loss of two tigers which were put to sleep because of their old age.

Colchester Zoo in Essex said the death of its Amur tiger Anoushka at the age of 19, on Wednesday, had "left a huge hole in our hearts".

On the same day, Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Norfolk said its Sumatran tiger, Dua, had died at the same age, having received veterinary care for several weeks.

"In the last few days her health deteriorated, and the decision was made to put her to sleep in the interest of her welfare," said a post on the attraction's Facebook page.

"This was incredibly difficult, but it was the right decision for Dua. The team at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens is profoundly saddened by this loss.

"Dua was more than just an animal; she was a cherished member of our family. Her spirit and distinctive behaviours forged deep connections with everyone who had the privilege of caring for her."

Anoushka's death had left "a hole in our hearts" said zoo bosses. Credit: Nina Day

Anoushka had been at Colchester Zoo since July 2005, the year after she was born at Linton Zoo in Cambridgeshire. In 2006, she met her long-term partner Igor, who died in 2021.

Keepers said Anoushka had been "displaying features typical of a geriatric cat, such as skeletal changes linked to spinal arthritis, decreasing coat condition, and weakening eyesight and hearing".

They added: "In the last few days, her condition deteriorated, and the decision was made to put her to sleep in the interest of her welfare."

Colchester Zoo’s veterinarian, Elliott Simpson-Brown said: The decision to put her to sleep was incredibly difficult, but the right decision for Anoushka at this time.

"After so many amazing years at Colchester Zoo, it is the last and kindest decision to make for her given her recent deterioration.”

The average longevity of Amur tigers is around 15 years, and the zoo said she had "lived a long and happy life at the zoo".

Bosses said the decision to put Anoushka down had been a difficult one. Credit: Colchester Zoo

Colchester Zoo’s head keeper Ang Matthews, who had worked with Anoushka for 11 years, said: “Anoushka was renowned for her princess-like behaviour, avoiding water where she could and dramatically shaking her feet if she got wet.

"She was always pristine in appearance and liked to be independent, doing her own thing."

She added that she had particularly enjoyed scent enrichment - and that as Tommy Girl was her favourite perfume "this will always remind me of her".

During her time at the zoo, its Action for the Wild campaign was able to donate over £34,000 to wild Amur tiger and leopard conservation in the Russian Far East.

