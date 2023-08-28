Pedestrian facing life changing injuries after hit and run crash

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit and run in Bedford.

The victim was hit by a Volkswagon Caddy in Ashburnham Road at around 10.30pm on Sunday 27 August and left injured in the road as the driver fled the scene.

They were then taken to hospital and the injuries might be life-changing, police have confirmed.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, but police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who knows who was driving the Caddy to get in touch.

PC Ben Chance from the roads policing unit said: "The pedestrian has suffered potential life-changing injuries and we are keen to establish exactly what happened, so if you witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to it please call 101.

"We also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage."

Anyone with any information can call 101 and quote incident number 456.

