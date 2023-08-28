A man and woman in their 70s will appear in court on Tuesday, charged in connection with the murder of the man's first wife 42 years ago.

Allen Morgan, 73, and his second wife Margaret Morgan, 74, are accused of conspiracy to murder following a cold case murder investigation by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit.

The body of Carol Morgan, who was aged 36, was found in her shop 'Morgan’s Store' in Finch Crescent, Leighton Buzzard, on 13 August 1981.

She had been repeatedly struck with what police described as a sharp and heavy weapon.

Several arrests were made at the time of Ms Morgan’s death, and again in 2019, but no one had been charged until last month.

The pair will appear at Luton Crown Court for a plea hearing.

Morgan's store was in Linslade, on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard

Det Supt Carl Foster, leading the investigation, previously said: "We launched a murder investigation into the cold case of Carol Morgan over five years ago.

"My team have worked relentlessly to piece together the events that led to her untimely death and have explored investigative opportunities available to us in the time that's passed since the 1980s.

"I want to thank our community for supporting the investigation.

"Our cold case unit continues to review every unsolved murder and no murder investigation is ever closed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know