Cars stolen from two Premier League stars have been recovered as part of a major police operation.

The vehicles, a Ferrari and Range Rover Sport, belonged to two unnamed high-profile footballers who have more than 100 international caps between them.

The cars were among 517 vehicles or parts – with a combined value of more than £16m – that the Essex Police's Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit have recovered so far this year.

Essex Police: "We are creating a hostile environment for car thieves" Credit: Essex Police SVIU

The cars, which were stolen from neighbouring counties, were detined to be shipped out to Dubai from London Gateway Port in Thurrock, Essex.

This summer Essex Police launched Operation Ignition, which brings together the SVIU, Roads Policing and investigators to dismantle criminal gangs behind the thefts.

PC Paul Gerrish said one the best parts of the job is returning a vehicle to someone who didn’t expect to see it again.

“Every stolen car is important to us, and we work as hard as we can to get them back to their owners. When you phone someone up and tell them we’ve got their car with their kids’ car seats and the pushchair in the back, or other personal items, it’s hugely satisfying.

“We are creating a hostile environment for car thieves. We know what to look for and we know how and where they operate.”

One of the footballers came to the team’s base to be reunited with his car and praised the SVIU’s work.

PC Paul Gerrish and PC Phil Pentelow Credit: Essex Police SVIU

PC Phil Pentelow said: “He was genuinely thankful and taken aback by the lengths we had gone to. His car was clearly very dear to him, and he was very impressed with the service he’d had from the police.

“Even though he plays for one of my team’s biggest rivals, he was a nice guy and down-to-earth. It was good to help him.”

Paul, Phil and Hannah work with manufacturers including Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, BMW and Mercedes to improve vehicle security.

