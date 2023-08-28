A teenager who raped a child and then shared images of his crime online has been jailed.

Josh Davies, 18, uploaded the indecent pictures of a child to his Snapchat account, which were detected by Bedfordshire Police's internet child abuse investigation team.

When they carried out a warrant at his home, he was arrested on suspicion of making and distributing indecent images of children, and his phone was seized.

Officers then discovered further videos and images on his phone of Davies sexually abusing a child, and he was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

The teenager, of Crawley Green Road, Luton, was jailed for six years and eight months after pleading guilty to offences including rape, sexual assault and making indecent images of children.

When questioned by police, Davies had said that he was asked to send the images to someone he had met online.

Investigation officer Michela Zasada said: “Sexual abuse is the most horrendous experience for any child to have to go through as it not only ruins their young years but can stay with them through adulthood too.

“I hope [the] result will offer comfort to those affected by Davies’s vile actions. Although this jail sentence can’t reverse the damage he has inflicted on the victim, at least he no longer poses a danger to children."

