Teenager charged with murder of man in his 30s

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Essex last week.

Tieran Carmody, 18, of Berecroft in Harlow was arrested on 27 August and will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford on 28 August.

It comes after a man in his 30s was pronounced dead in Joyners Field in Harlow on Monday 21 August.

He had been stabbed once.

A 57-year-old man from Basildon was also arrested on 27 August on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Previously, a second 18-year-old male had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but he has now been released on bail.

