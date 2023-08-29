Police are appealing for help to track down two young sisters who disappeared in the early hours of the morning.

Emily Sullivan, 14, and her 12-year-old sister Bethany are both missing from Thaxted in Essex.

Officers believe they may have travelled by taxi to Saffron Walden at around 2.15am on Tuesday.

Both are white, about 5ft 5in tall and of medium build.

Both currently have brown hair that is longer than shoulder length, but Emily has previously dyed her hair blonde.

A police spokesman said: "We want to make sure they are both okay.

"If you have seen Emily and Bethany or are with them, or have any information that might help us find them, please call 999 quoting incident 185 of Tuesday 29 August."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or submit a report on the poice website, or through the live chat service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know