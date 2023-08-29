Two cyclists on electric bikes have died after a collision on an A-road on Sunday evening.

Police said two men in their 30s died at the scene after a collision with a red Mini Cooper at Billingford near Diss in Norfolk.

The crash happened on the main A143 Bungay Road through the village at 9.25pm.

Ambulances and fire crews attended but both cyclists died of their injuries at the scene, said police.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on bail until 24 November 2023.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision are particularly keen to speak to any motorists who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101 or by emailing SCIU@norfolk.police. uk and quoting CAD reference 448 of 27 August 2023.

