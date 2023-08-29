Police who have been searching for a missing man for nearly a month have discovered a body.

Officers found the body in the Rookery, Gaywood, near King's Lynn.

They said while formal identification procedures were yet to take place, the family of missing Sam Marranzini, 25, from King’s Lynn, have been told.

Mr Marranzini was last seen at his home on 4 August.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

