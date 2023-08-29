Police area hunting a hit-and-run driver after four people were seriously injured in a Bank Holiday crash.

The injured people were in a Ford Focus when it was involved in a crash with an Audi A6 at Milton near Cambridge.

The driver, who was in his 60s, was taken to hospital along with his three passengers: a man in his 40s, a woman in her 70s and a child.

Police said the crash on the A10 happened just after 12.30pm on Monday.

They said the Audi driver left the scene and they are trying to trace him.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they may have seen the vehicles in the build up to it, should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 192 of 28 August, or call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know