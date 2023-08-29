The A14 in Cambridgeshire has been closed in both directions after a serious crash.

The road is shut westbound between junction 39 for Kentford and junction 37 for Exning, and eastbound between junction 38 for Red Lodge and junction 39 due to a serious collision.

National Highways was called to the incident, involving an HGV and a car, at 4.55am on Tuesday.

All emergency services remain at the scene, said a spokesman.

National Highways said the road was expected to remain closed for several hours.

The link road from A11 southbound to A14 westbound is also currently closed, and traffic caught in the closure is being turned around to leave the scene.

Diversions have been put in place for drivers in both directions.

Diversion for drivers travelling westbound:

Leave the A14 at junction 39 (Kentford) and follow the B1506 through Kentford to the signalled junction with the A1304;

At the junction, turn left and continue on the A1304 to the roundabout at the clock tower;

At the roundabout take the fourth exit and continue on the A142 to re-join the A14 westbound at junction 37 Exning).

Diversion for drivers travelling eastbound:

Leave the A14 at junction 38 (Waterhall) and continue on the A11 to Five Ways roundabout;

At the roundabout, take the fourth exit and follow the A1101 through Icklingham, Flempton and Hengrave to the roundabouts at Fornham All Saints;

At the roundabout take the B1106 to Westley and rejoin the A14 eastbound at junction 42 (Westley).

National Highways advised drivers to "allow extra time for their journeys, take alternative routes or delay their journeys if at all possible".

