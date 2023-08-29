A 14-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a car outside Aldi on Bank Holiday Monday.

It happened near the Aldi store on the A1117 Millennium Way in Lowestoft in Suffolk at 3.25pm.

Police said a red Renault Clio collided with the girl near Grasmere Drive.

The girl was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she remains in a critical condition.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened and are asking drivers in the area at the time for dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the joint Norfolk and Suffolk serious collision investigation unit, quoting reference 37/50289/23.

