A woman in her 80s who was seriously hurt when she was knocked over in a supermarket car park has died in hospital.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital with what were described as "life-changing injuries" after the incident outside Waitrose in Colchester on 19 August.

They were called to reports of a collision involving a silver Kia Venga and a pedestrian at the St Andrews Gardens store at around 2.50pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, is helping with the investigation.

Waitrose said paramedics were already at the store on a less serious call out and attended to the injured woman immediately before she was taken to hospital.

Essex Police is investigating and appealing for anyone who saw or has footage of what happened to come forward.

