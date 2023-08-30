Police officers are appealing for help to find an award-winning poet who went missing after a four-day music festival.

Gboyega Odubanjo, 27, was last seen in the Kelmarsh area of Northamptonshire at around 4am on Saturday having been at the Shambala festival.

Mr Odubanjo's pamphlet, Aunty Uncle Poems, won the Poetry Business New Poets prize in 2020, as well as the 2021 Eric Gregory award.

Police said the poet, who is from the Bromley area of London, is 5ft 6ins tall, with short black dreadlocks and a full-face beard.

He was last seen wearing a beige bucket hat, a red and white striped gilet with black clothing underneath, black trousers and dark coloured shoes.

The Shambala Festival is held at a country estate in Northamptonshire, and includes music, poetry, arts and culture performances.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPD1/2619/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know