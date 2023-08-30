A serving police officer has denied the rape and sexual assault of a woman and will face trial next year.

PC Lewis McCracken, 25, of Bedfordshire Police, denies three counts of rape and two of sexual assault.

They all relate to the same alleged victim and are said to have happened between 18 and 19 November 2022.

The officer, who has been suspended, was immediately arrested following the allegations, which are said to have happened while he was off duty.

The allegations have been investigated by a separate police force.

At Cambridge Crown Court, McCracken was bailed until July 2024, when he is due to appear before Peterborough Crown Court for a trial.

His given address is recorded as being the police station in Kempston in Bedfordshire, a court official said.

