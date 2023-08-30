The husband of a 28-year-old woman killed in a crash with a car being chased by police has paid tribute to his "beautiful and vibrant wife".

The collision between the Land Rover Defender and Nissan Juke happened on the A143 in Earsham on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, on Sunday 13 August.

The Land Rover was being pursued by police, who were investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle.

Aisatou Mballow Baldeh, 28, who was in the Nissan Juke, died at the scene.

Paying tribute, her husband Bocar said: “Aisa was my wife, my best friend, and my soulmate.

"We had so many plans for our future together that now, we will not be able to fulfil, and this is something I’m still struggling to come to terms with.

"Aisa will be missed by so many people.

"Our families, friends and I will forever keep her in our hearts and remember the beautiful and vibrant person we love and cherish.”

Drone footage shows the trail of destruction left by a suspected stolen car which was chased by police, and ended in a fatal crash. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Two men in the Land Rover have since been charged in connection with the crash.

Marcin Jablonski, 43, of Carlton Colville, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, of All Saints Road, Newmarket, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk police forces have referred themselves to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

The Land Rover was being chased by police when the driver drove into the crop field, leaving a trail through the plants, before driving back on to the A143 where the crash occurred.

A police helicopter was monitoring the Land Rover, which had been reported stolen in Suffolk.It was also being followed by an unmarked police car with marked cars some distance behind, the IOPC said.

