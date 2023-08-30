A two-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car at a holiday park.

Isabella Tucker was fatally injured in a crash at Horsley Hale Farm, near Ely in Cambridgeshire at about 6.45pm on Friday.

The toddler, of Ronald Street in London, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn in Norfolk but died of her injuries.

Her mother Vaida Sprainyte said in a tribute to her daughter: “A beautiful daughter and little sister.

"It’s so easy to love you. Loved you from first sight and will love you forever”.

A 42-year-old woman from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

She has since been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on 24 November.

Horsley Hall Farm is a family-run glamping and events site on the Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border.

Its website says it is in six acres of woodland and offers events, breaks and outdoor educational programs for schools and youth organisations.

Police are now appealing for anyone who was at the holiday park and may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

