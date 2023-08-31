Emergency services were sent to a former RAF base now used to house asylum seekers, after residents nearby reported hearing a "loud explosion".

Police, fire and ambulance were called to RAF Wethersfield near Braintree in Essex at about 1.20pm on Thursday afternoon.

Village resident Donna Roder told ITV News Anglia about 20 emergency services vehicles had been seen going to the scene, including a hazardous chemical response unit, after a loud explosion.

She said she had been told a redundant fire safety system in one of the family blocks had gone off.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews found that the pressure in a fire suppression system had built up and created a small hole in the roof of a disused building on the edge of the site."

Firefighters worked to make the scene safe, and no one was injured or needed to be evacuated, said the service.

The base is being used to house migrants temporarily - a move which was opposed by the local council in the courts.

The first 46 asylum seekers - all single adult men - moved into Wethersfield Airfield, Essex, on 12 July.

The emergency services have been approached for comment.

