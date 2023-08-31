Nadine Dorries’ book on the downfall of Boris Johnson will be delayed due to the number of legal checks needed, her publisher has said.

The book from the former mid-Bedfordshire MP, titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, was due for release on 28 September - just before the Conservative Party conference.

It will now be released on 9 November.

The publisher HarperCollins said that a “small delay is necessary to allow for the huge volume of material the author has consulted, the number of high-level sources spoken to, and the required legal process needed to share her story”.

Ms Dorries, who received £20,500 as a partial advance, said: “What began as an investigation into how Boris Johnson was removed from office ultimately revealed a corruption of democracy deep at the heart of the Conservative Party and in Downing Street.

“Secrecy, fear and the cloak of anonymity have protected those who wield power in the shadows, until now.

“It makes The House Of Cards appear tame, but this is no made-up tale, it’s for real and for the first time, their political dark arts are about to be revealed.”

Ms Dorries, the former culture secretary and a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, finally handed in her resignation over the weekend, with a by-election now set to be scheduled for Mid Bedfordshire.

Her departure came after weeks of pressure to act on her June pledge to step down with “immediate effect”, in protest at not getting a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

