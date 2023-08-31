Two people have been arrested after two dead pigeons were discovered with swastikas carved into their breats in a town centre high street.

Police were called to reports the mutilated birds had been found in the High Street in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on August 22.

A 21-year-old woman from Baldock and a 23-year-old man from Chatteris were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a racial/religious offence.

They remain in custody, police confirmed.

