Pair arrested after dead pigeons found with swastikas carved on breasts in St Neots
Two people have been arrested after two dead pigeons were discovered with swastikas carved into their breats in a town centre high street.
Police were called to reports the mutilated birds had been found in the High Street in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on August 22.
A 21-year-old woman from Baldock and a 23-year-old man from Chatteris were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a racial/religious offence.
They remain in custody, police confirmed.
