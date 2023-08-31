Two sisters have made an emotional appeal to help solve the 45-year mystery of their missing sister while their 91-year-old mother is still alive.

Jill Brown, 19, disappeared on Tuesday, 3 January 1978 on her way to work at a laundry in Dovercourt in Essex.

It was the first day back to work after the Christmas break, but the teenager never arrived for her shift.

Her sisters Janet Steele, 68, and Elisabeth Hutchence, 54, say they want answers for their mother, after their father died in 2012 never knowing what had happened to his daughter.

There have never been any arrests made in the investigation.

"Even on the day he was dying, he kept saying 'I think Jill will come back and see me'," Ms Steele said.

"Mum is 91 now and we wouldn't want Mum to go before she knew what had happened to Jill."

Mrs Hutchence told ITV News Anglia: "Everyone's getting older. It is hard not knowing.

"We need to know for all of us. It is just a big mystery. It is all-consuming," she said.

On the day the teenager disappeared she had shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing a blue mac.

"Dad trawled the streets to find her," Mrs Hutchence said.

Her parents never left the Essex seaside town of Dovercourt just in case Ms Brown returned, said the sisters.

In the latest police appeal, the sisters urge Ms Brown or anyone who knows anything to get in touch with the police.

"It's so incredibly hard. There are so many family events that have happened. She's missed out on so much," said Mrs Hutchence.

"You are constantly thinking about it. Forty-five years is a long time to constantly think about it.

"I just want her to contact us.

"We have still got a lot of hope in our hearts but it has been too long.

"I just want my big sister back."

