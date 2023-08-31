Three teenagers who stabbed an 18-year-old to death on a housing estate have been found guilty of his murder.

Joe Dix was found lying in a road with serious knife wounds in the Vale Green area of Norwich on 28 January 2022.

Despite attempts to save his life, he died in hospital an hour later.

A post-mortem found that he had died from a h ypovolemic shock, and a stab wound to the torso.

Cameron Palmer, age 19, of Theobald Road, Norwich, Hans Beeharry, age 19, of Abbey Court, Bracondale, Norwich, and Benjamin Gil, age 19, of Lefroy Road, Norwich, were convicted by a jury of seven men and five women at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

All three teenagers had denied murder.

Joe Dix was stabbed in Vale Green in January 2022. Credit: Family photo

Police discovered that Mr Dix had received a phone call from a friend that evening who was a county lines drug dealer, telling him he was being robbed.

CCTV showed Mr Dix being chased by the defendants and then staggering towards his home.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the three defendants were driven to Sloughbottom Park, near Vale Green, shortly before the murder.

Det Supt Phill Gray said: "I know how much he is missed by his family and friends and our thoughts are with them today as they try to carry on with their lives.

"I particularly want to thank his parents for their support and patience over the last 18 months, I can only imagine how gruelling this must have been for them.

"On 28 January last year, Joe Dix tragically lost his life because these three defendants chose to carry knives, chose to go to Vale Green and were clearly intent on violence.

"Carrying knives on the streets of our communities is completely unacceptable and I’d appeal to anyone who thinks it is, to look at what happened here: families have lost people they dearly loved, and lives have been changed forever. Please make a different choice."

Yaman Uslu, age 19, of Hornor Close, Norwich, was found not guilty of one count of assisting offenders.

Gil, Palmer and Beeharry will be sentenced on 4 October.

