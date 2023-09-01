More than a third of the schools as possible risk of collapse because of their concrete construction are in just one county, it has emerged.

Some 65 schools of the 156 identified by government are in Essex, an MP in the county has claimed.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, the member for Harwich and North Essex, said he was prepared to work closely with the government and the county council to get answers for parents and children.

The government announced on Thursday that any school built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - known as RAAC - must either take them out of use or reinforce them.

Sir Bernard Jenkin said Essex had been affected more than any other county. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sir Bernard said: "In Harwich and North Essex, there are eight schools with an identified problem, and two further schools still requiring surveys to be done.

"There are 65 affected schools in Essex - more than in any other county - out of 156 in total so far identified."

Schools in Essex which are known to be affected include Kingsdown School in Southend, a special school, Mistley Norman near Manningtree, and Hockley Primary, all of which have closed and making alternative arrangements for pupils.

Sir Bernard added: "In most cases, the government will provide demountable class rooms to replace parts of schools that must be taken out of use, so schools can continue to operate.

"It will still take some time to establish what needs to be done in the case of each school. Where it is not clear what each school is expected to do in the meantime, I am ready to press ministers and Essex County Council for clarity in each case.

Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex County Council. Credit: Essex County Council

Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex County Council, said the council had identified 14 schools under its control that needed to take action - and three would have to close.

"It’s about making sure the children’s education continues as uninterrupted as we possibly can in all of this, and also their safety and teachers' safety is of paramount importance, that’s what we’re working on," he said.

He said one reason Essex had been disproportionately affected was because of the size of the county's population and its number of schools.

The remaining 11 schools under county council control had taken remedial action already, he said.

Mr Bentley criticised the government for the timing of its announcement, just days before thousands of school children return for the new term.

"It would’ve been great if we had been told earlier. The government are saying they alerted us as soon as they could but it would’ve been great if this had been done at the beginning of the summer holidays, not with a few days to go."

Ministers are being pressured to publish a full list of the 104 schools in England that are at risk of collapse or of major disruption.

The DfE said a minority of the state facilities may have to move completely and some children may be forced back into pandemic-style remote learning.

It has also altered its guidance to confirm that the cost of temporary and emergency accommodation will in fact be covered by the government.

