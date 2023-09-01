A major route between Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire will be closed for several hours after a serious crash.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service advised drivers to avoid the A505 after a vehicle overturned.

The service also tweeted a picture of the crash which had blocked the road, which appeared to show an overturned tanker across both carriageways.

The collision happened on the A505 near Chrishall Road in Fowlmere, Cambridgeshire.

"Check your route before you travel," said the fire service.

