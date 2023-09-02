A haul of stolen high-value cars were seized by officers before they could be exported for resale, said police.

The fleet discovered at a storage yard in Essex included top-of-the-range Audis, Mercedes and Bentleys which had been stolen from the Thames Valley and Gloucestershire areas.

Police have already traced one owner and are now trying to find out who owns the other two vehicles.

Officers from Essex Police's stolen vehicle intelligence unit said they believed the Bentley Continental, Mercedes X350, and Audi R8 would have been exported from the country had they not been found.

Det Ch Insp Alan Blakesley said: "We know that if you have your car stolen it has a massive impact on your whole life.

"That’s why finding stolen cars, returning them, and bringing those responsible for taking them is a priority for us.

"Whether it’s top of the range and high value, or you’ve had it for a decade – it matters to you, so it matters to us."

