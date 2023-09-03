Keyless cars, some high-value, are being taken from driveways, as police warn of a spate of thefts across Northamptonshire.

Over recent weeks Northamptonshire Police has received an increase in reports of high-powered and electric cars being stolen, in areas like Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and towns and villages in east Northamptonshire.

The majority have been cars with keyless entry, with BMWs, Audis and Fords among the makes targeted, as well as high-performance cars like Ford Mustangs.

Det Insp Gav Suttie said: "Unfortunately we are receiving increased reports from people who have had their keyless entry cars stolen, usually overnight and often with the key fob still in their possession.

"It's likely offenders are using a 'relay attack' method, where the signal from the key inside a property is amplified to make the car think the fob is with the vehicle so it can be driven away.

"Policing teams in areas experiencing higher reports are carrying out increased patrols.

"We are also encouraging anyone with a car that can be entered and started without using a key in the ignition, especially those with electric cars or high-performance vehicles, to review and improve their security measures.

"The simplest and most effective way to reduce the risk of keyless car theft is to store your vehicle's key fob in a faraday pouch, which prevents would-be thieves from using relay attack on the fob to steal the car."

How can you protect your car from keyless theft?

Always keep the fobs for keyless entry cars in a faraday pouch overnight.

Store the pouch and all house keys well away from your front door

Review physical security measures, including using a steering lock on the vehicle

Consider installing home CCTV and/or a smart doorbell

If you can, park your car in a secure garage, or a behind a secure gate if you park your car on a driveway

Make sure your car is parked under good lighting.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know