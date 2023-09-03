The preparatory school attended by Diana, Princess of Wales, is up for sale with a price tag of more than £3m.

Riddlesworth Hall, between Thetford and Diss, closed its doors in April this year.

The independent day and boarding school opened in 1946 for children aged between two and 12, and was attended by Princess Diana in the 1970s.

It closed its doors in April this year due to financial challenges – in part due to the pandemic and economic climate. It is now on the market with Savills in Norwich.

The 27-acre site includes the 33,518 sq ft Grade II-listed Georgian hall built in 1792 and 10,232 sq ft of converted stables and coach houses.

Richard Shuldham, an associate in the development team at Savills Norwich, said he was expecting bids in excess of £3m for the school.

“Unfortunately the school was forced to close its doors earlier this year and the decision has now been taken to put the site on the market,” he said.

"The sale represents an exciting opportunity for any new owners to shape the future of a landmark building.

“The private setting of the hall and grounds lends itself to a variety of uses. We expect the site to be of interest to the education, hotel, leisure and healthcare sectors, as well as the residential sector.”

