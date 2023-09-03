A "dangerous" predator who sexually abused a string of children across the country has been jailed thanks to the courage of five men he abused, said police.

Phillip Johnson, 65, from Colchester, has been jailed for 24 years after being found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault against children, including attempted buggery, and eight counts of making indecent images of children.

His 30-year campaign of abuse only came to light when one of his victims stepped forward in August 2018.

In the late 1980s he sexually assaulted two boys, aged between six and eight at the time, at an address in Kent over a two-year period.

The victims revealed that the abuse stopped in the late 1980s, when Johnson left their lives for a period of time, but resumed when they reached 15 or 16 years of age.

Johnson moved to the Humberside area around 2008, where he befriended and groomed a teenage child, before later sexually assaulting him.

It took the victim 10 years to find the courage to tell the police.

Finally Johnson moved to the Colchester area, where he again groomed two boys.

Det Con Lucy Percival said: “I want to praise the courage shown by the victims in this case, who experienced a traumatic childhood due to Phillip Johnson’s actions towards them.

“The victims, now men, showed huge bravery and determination to see this process through to seek a degree of justice for what happened to them.

“There is no doubt, Johnson is a dangerous individual who showed a concerted effort to identify vulnerable children, groom them and then ultimately to sexually abuse them.

“His actions were horrific, but I am pleased he has now been held accountable for those actions which in turn will hopefully allow the victims to move forward.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know