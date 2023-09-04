More than £16,000 has been raised to help pay for the funeral of a two-year-old girl who died after she was hit by a car at a holiday park.

Isabella Tucker was struck at Horsley Hale Farm in Horsley Hale, near Littleport, Cambridgeshire, on Friday, 25 August.

She later died of her injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk.

Her mother, Vaida Sprainyte, said she was a "beautiful daughter and little sister" in a tribute released through police.

Arune Bastyte, who described herself as Ms Sprainyte's best friend, subsequently set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs.

The incident happened at the Horsley Hale holiday park near Littleport. Credit: ITV News Anglia

She initially set a target of £15,000, but nearly £17,000 has now been raised.

"A time that was supposed to be for making good memories turned into our worst nightmare when Isabella was struck and killed by a car," Ms Bastyte wrote on the website.

"As we struggle to come to terms with Isabella's death, I am trying to help Vaida organise a funeral to mourn the loss of her baby girl and celebrate her life.

"The burial we wish to have costs £15,000 and we are trying to raise these funds to support Vaida and her family as they navigate this terrible time."

Ms Bastyte added that some of the money will also be used for mental health support for Ms Sprainyte and her eldest daughter, "who witnessed this tragic incident".

A 42-year-old woman from the Leeds area who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving has been bailed until November.

