A man jailed for the murder of a six-year-old schoolboy nearly 30 years ago is due to hear whether his appeal against his conviction has been successful today.

James Watson, 42, was found guilty at trial and jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years for the 1994 murder of Rikki Neave, who was found strangled in woodland near his home in Peterborough.

Watson, who would have been just 13 at the time of the killing, was charged with murder more than 27 years later following developments in DNA testing.

The body of the schoolboy was found in woodlands near his Peterborough home. Credit: Family photo

He was given the go-ahead to challenge his conviction by appeal judges at a hearing in March 2023, who said he had "arguable" grounds of appeal.

His lawyers told that hearing that the evidence against Watson was "circumstantial".

In June this year, his appeal was heard at the Court of Appeal in London where his lawyers argued that the "wholesale loss and destruction" of evidence had made a fair trial impossible.

Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Morris and Judge Angela Morris are due to hand down their decision today.

Rikki’s mother, Ruth Neave, was cleared of his murder following a trial at Northampton Crown Court in 1996, but given a seven-year jail term after admitting child cruelty.

