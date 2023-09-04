A driver who died in an early morning crash on a busy A road has been hailed as "part of the history" of the live music venue where he had worked for almost two decades.

Alan Bond, 39, was critically injured when his car was involved in a crash with a lorry on the A14 at Chippenham near Newmarket just before 5am last Tuesday.

Mr Bond, from Bury St Edmunds, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died later that day.

In a statement, his family described him as a "devoted husband to his wife, Charlotte, and an incredible father to his two young children."

"We know he helped so many people and had so many close friends to whom he meant so much," the statement read.

"We will remember Alan for his sense of humour and all the adventures he had with his friends and family."

Staff at the Cambridge Junction also released their own tribute to Mr Bond who started in the box office before going on to become a manager at the popular venue during his 18 years there.

“We have lost one of our most treasured work colleagues and friends," they said.

"He was conscientious, hard-working, generous and kind, which always made him very popular and memorable.

"Alan is part of Cambridge Junction's history; the venue and team will certainly not be the same without him.

“Alan will be fervently missed by us all and remembered as our irreplaceable, gentle giant.”

A 33-year-old man, from Kent, who was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and causing death while disqualified from driving has been bailed until late November.

