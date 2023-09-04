Police are looking to speak to a man after a woman was sexually assaulted at a train station.

The 36-year-old woman was followed by her attacker from the town centre into Ipswich station.

She then went into the toilets on the platform. He followed her in and attacked her there.

The woman shouted and managed to get away, and ran to get help.

The man managed to leave the station.

It happened at around 5am on Saturday, 19 August.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to. Officers believe he may have information that could help their investgation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know