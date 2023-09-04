A convicted killer has lost an appeal against his conviction for the 1994 murder of the schoolboy Rikki Neave.

James Watson was last year convicted of killing Peterborough six-year-old Rikki Neave as he walked to school in Peterborough.

Nearly 28 years later, in April 2022, Watson was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years.

The trial judge said Watson, who was 13 at the time of the offence, had to be handed a minimum term relevant to his age at the time of the offence.

Rikki Neave's body was found in woodland on 28 November 1994. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Watson announced earlier this year his intention to mount an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

His lawyers laid out their case at a Court of Appeal hearing in London in June 2023.

Three appeal judges – Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Morris and Judge Angela Morris – delivered their ruling on Monday.

A barrister leading Watson’s legal team had told the appeal hearing that a “wholesale loss and destruction of evidence” meant a fair trial was not possible.

Jennifer Dempster KC said there had been a “total disregard” towards preserving exhibits in the case.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know