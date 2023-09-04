Breaking News
Rikki Neave: James Watson loses appeal against conviction for 1994 child murder in Peterborough
A convicted killer has lost an appeal against his conviction for the 1994 murder of the schoolboy Rikki Neave.
James Watson was last year convicted of killing Peterborough six-year-old Rikki Neave as he walked to school in Peterborough.
Nearly 28 years later, in April 2022, Watson was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years.
The trial judge said Watson, who was 13 at the time of the offence, had to be handed a minimum term relevant to his age at the time of the offence.
Watson announced earlier this year his intention to mount an appeal against his conviction and sentence.
His lawyers laid out their case at a Court of Appeal hearing in London in June 2023.
Three appeal judges – Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Morris and Judge Angela Morris – delivered their ruling on Monday.
A barrister leading Watson’s legal team had told the appeal hearing that a “wholesale loss and destruction of evidence” meant a fair trial was not possible.
Jennifer Dempster KC said there had been a “total disregard” towards preserving exhibits in the case.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know