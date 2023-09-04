With days before the new term is due to start, many parents and pupils are still waiting to find out how their schools are affected by the unfolding concrete crisis.

More than 100 schools across the country have been told to shut, or partially shut, due to fears they were built with unsafe concrete - just days before the new term is due to start.

A large chunk of those schools are in the East of England, with Essex said to be the worst affected county.

One of the county's MPs, Sir Bernard Jenkin, has claimed that more than a third of the schools at possible risk of collapse are based in Essex.

The government has announced that any school built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - known as Raac - must either take them out of use or reinforce them.

However, ministers have so far refused to publish a definitive list of all the schools affected.

In the meantime, ITV News Anglia has been compiling its own list which will be updated over the coming days.

Do you know a school that has been affected? Please get in touch with us: anglianews@itv.com

So far, ITV News Anglia has learnt that the following schools have been told to either close, or partially close:

Kingsdown School, Southend, Essex

Southend City Council confirmed that the special school, run by SEN Trust Southend, has been ordered to close its main building with immediate effect due to safety concerns. No potential reopening date has been announced yet, but the school will definitely be closed all this week. Parents are being kept updated about the situation directly by the school.

Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School and Nursery, Manningtree, Essex

Children at Mistley Norman School have been taught at a neighbouring school since the spring after problems were identified with the ceiling in the main building. That building remains shut for the start of the new term, and parents are now being urged to take their children elsewhere with the trust that runs the school saying it cannot afford the £1.9m repair bill.

Honywood School, Coggeshall, Essex

In a letter to parents, the secondary school confirmed that 22 of its classrooms are unsafe and need to be closed immediately. The school will be closed all this week, apart from Wednesday to Friday when it will be open to Year 7 pupils only. The school will partially open again to all pupils on Monday 11 September, although many lessons will be moved online.

Katharines Primary Academy, Harlow, Essex

A spokesperson for the school said that the new term would now be delayed until Monday, 11 September. Nursery, reception and years 1 and 2 will be kept on site, but years 3, 4, 5 and 6 will be relocated to other schools in Harlow for the time being.

Woodville Primary School, South Woodham Ferrers, Essex

Some areas of the main building at the school are being vacated. The start of the new term has been pushed back until Monday, 11 September. Safe areas of the school will be reopened on this date, but it is likely that many lessons will be held remotely or in temporary classrooms.

Clacton County High School, Clacton, Essex

School to open for Year 7s only on Tuesday, 5 September. From Wednesday, years 7 and 11 will be attend school as normal, but all other year groups will have remote lessons instead. A further update will be issued next week.

Ravens Academy, Clacton, Essex

The school will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday after RAAC was detected in the roof of one of the buildings. Pupils entitled to a free school meal will be able to collect a packed lunch on both days from the school gates.

East Bergholt High School, East Bergholt, Suffolk

The school is still deciding whether to delay reopening, or to move to a partial closure, after issues were identified in some areas of the main building. Parents were due to be updated on Monday, 4 September.

Hadleigh High School, Hadleigh, Suffolk

Like East Bergholt High School, school leaders are still weighing up whether to delay the start of the new term, or to only partially open this week.

Claydon High School, Claydon, Suffolk

The school is operated by the same trust that runs both East Bergholt and Hadleigh High School. Emergency planning is currently taking place.

Farlingaye High School, Woodbridge, Suffolk

The headteacher said he was committed to "the full return of all students for the start of term" but admitted there "may need to be a slightly delayed reopening." An update is due to be issued this week.

Northampton International Academy, Northampton, Northamptonshire

A structural survey is being carried out to confirm whether Raac is present in the roof, and use of the top floor is being restricted as a result. Eighteen classrooms have been taken out of use for the time being. Parents have been reassured that the building remains "entirely safe for pupils, staff and visitors" to attend.

Thomas Bullock Primary Academy, Shipdham, Norfolk

Raac has been found in the school's sports hall. The school's new term has been delayed by a day until checks are carried out.

