The by-election to vote in the successor to Nadine Dorries in Mid Bedfordshire will be held on 19 October, it has been confirmed.

Ms Dorries formally quit her seat just over a week ago, more than 78 days after she said would step down "with immediate effect".

The government chief whip moved a writ on Monday to set in motion the process for the by-election, and it was confirmed on Tuesday that the vote would be held on 19 October.

That date falls two weeks after the Conservative party conference in Manchester, from 1 to 4 October.

The Conservatives will be seeking to defend a majority of more than 24,000 which Ms Dorries earned in 2019.

However, she faced stern criticism for her lack of visibility in the constituency after announcing she would step down, with several town councils calling for her to go and banners demanding "Dosser Dorries Out" appearing at a train station.

Pressure built on her to formally resign from parliament, with more than 80,000 people signing a public petition calling for a change in the law that would force a by-election.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know