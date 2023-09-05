Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has praised a council for its handling of the concrete crisis that hit schools across the country.

Responding to a question in the Commons on Tuesday, she said Essex County Council "has done an amazing job".

Ms Keegan said the county council "answered their questionnaires in great detail and are very much gripping this issue".

Essex is thought to be the county worst hit by concerns over an unsafe concrete used in school buildings.

As a result, the education secretary said she would set up a special working party with Essex MPs.

More than 100 schools across the country have been told to shut, or partially shut - just days before the new term is due to start.

It is due to a type of substandard concrete, called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - known as Raac.

Ms Keegan's praise for Essex comes as she also told school bosses who have not responded to questionnaires to “get off their backsides” and inform the government if they are affected.

She was also forced to apologise for a sweary outburst after an interview with ITV News on Monday.

She had suggested people have "been sat on their a***s" over the school Raac crisis.

And she was filming saying she is doing a "f***ing good job", after she appeared to blame other authorities for their handling of dangerous concrete in schools.

Ms Keegan later said she "wasn't really talking about anyone in particular" and apologised for her "choice language", while Downing Street said her words were "not acceptable".

Many schools with the substandard concrete are now having to find temporary teaching locations, while others have had to resort to home-learning.

Raac - a lightweight and weaker form of concrete - was used in public buildings between the 1960s and 1980s.

