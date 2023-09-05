Police uncovered a magic mushroom factory as they executed a drugs warrant at a house.

Inside the property, officers discovered mushrooms being grown from spores, along with jars and buckets of harvested mushrooms

Drugs were seized and a man was arrested after the raid in Deerswood Avenue in Hatfield on Thursday, which Hertfordshire Police launched after receiving intelligence about drug activity in the area.

They also discovered hundreds of swabs and petri dishes of different variants of mushroom, as well as chemicals and equipment used to grow the mushrooms, and thousands of pounds in cash.

Magic mushrooms are known for their hallucinogenic properties, due to the psilocybin they contain. Psilocybin is included in Schedule 1 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, along with drugs such as ecstasy and LSD.

Stacks of cash and jars of mushrooms were found at the property. Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the factory and bailed while inquiries continue.

Sgt Robert Wilson said: “I hope residents feel reassured that we are serious about tackling the local drug network. We know the devastating impact that drugs have on communities and we remain committed to targeting it.

“If you suspect drug activity in your local area, please do not hesitate to report it so that we can take suitable action.”

