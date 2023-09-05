An elderly man was given a police escort after he was seen riding his mobility scooter on busy dual-carriageway.

The man was spotted heading towards the Thickthorn Roundabout on the A11 by a member of the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) near Wymondham just before 6pm on Monday evening.

The volunteer "kept a safe distance" behind him until police arrived, the organisation said.

Officers then "escorted the male from the road" and he was "returned home safe and well", a police spokesperson confirmed.

Mobility scooters are legal to drive on dual carriageways, although it is not recommended, although if they are driven on those roads they must display a flashing amber beacon, according to the Highway Code.

The A11 has only just fully opened after more than a year of work to resurface the road.

During that period, a 40mph speed limit was in place which has now been lifted.

