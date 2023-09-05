A man in his 70s was punched in the face after a row over some dropped litter at a petrol forecourt, said police.

The incident happened at fuelling station on Billing Brook Road in Northampton just before 4pm on 25 August.

A disagreement broke out when the man asked another man not to drop litter, which he took exception to.

After an exchange of words, the man was then punched and pushed several times.

The attacker was a black man, aged between 25 and 30, and was wearing all black clothing believed to be work attire. He was in a silver Ford transit van.

Police are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about what happened, to get in touch.

