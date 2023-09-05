A major theatre has announced it must close immediately after discovering crumbling concrete in its roof.

The Royal and Derngate in Northampton said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete had been detected in its foyer, which meant the main auditorium and Northampton Filmhouse would "need to be closed with immediate effect".

It is now working with its landlord, West Northamptonshire Council, to investigate and put right the issues.

"The safety of our audiences and staff is paramount and therefore it is essential that the situation is assessed fully before audiences return. Our staff will work from home for this period," said a spokesman.

Anyone with bookings for shows until the end of September will be contacted by the theatre in the next few days.

Performances and events are being rescheduled where possible, said the theatre.

People with tickets are being asked to wait for a call from the theatre, rather than calling directly, as those with earlier reservations will be contacted first.

Chief executive Jo Gordon said: “We are deeply saddened by this discovery and to have to close our doors at this time, particularly as September is usually an incredibly busy and important time for the theatre.

"We are keenly aware of the disappointment that this will cause to audiences, visiting companies and our staff alike, though we know they’ll understand that their safety is always our primary concern. We look forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as possible and updating further as soon as we are able.”

West Northamptonshire Council has been surveying its buildings since 12 July, as concerns about the material increased, and "accelerated" the process after the government's announcement about school safety last week.

It said it was already supporting Northampton International Academy, which is affected by Raac.

“We have also become aware that Royal & Derngate is affected and, as the building’s landlord, we are investigating the extent of this," said council leader Jonathan Nunn.

"In the meantime, the theatre is not able to welcome audiences under the current guidance. We know this will be very disappointing for those who have tickets for upcoming shows.

“Public safety is our first concern, and we must take action where there is any risk to that. We will move as quickly as we can to determine the scale of work required to help get these buildings back into operation and we are asking for everyone’s patience while we carry out this vital work.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know