A fraudster farmer who defrauded credit companies out of £765,000 has been arrested, after months on the run.

Wayne Parker, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was convicted of fraud in October and was due to appear in court for sentencing in February.

However, a nationwide manhunt was then launched when he failed to show up.

Parker was seen on dating site Match.com during his time on the run, and also hired cars to evade police.

He was eventually stopped by an officer at a service station near Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 31 August.

Parker was brought back to Suffolk and appeared at Ipswich Crown Court the following day. His sentencing will take place in the same court on 19 September.

Suffolk Trading Standards said Parker presented himself as a livestock owner to get credit from a range of businesses, including vets.

It added he never settled his mounting debts and often repeatedly sent cheques that would bounce.

