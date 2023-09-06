The mother of a teenage motorcyclist who died in a road crash has paid to her "polite, hardworking and an extremely popular" son.

She said he was "taken too soon."

19-year-old Marley Villena Sutton was killed in a collision on High Road, in Pitsea, in Essex.

It happened on August 28th, bank holiday Monday.

His mother, Hayley Dayment, said "our hearts are broken- and we will miss our handsome boy every day.”

Essex Police said they were called by paramedics at around 10:40pm. A motorcyclist had been in a crash. They say no other vehicles were involved.Marley, who was from Basildon, died at the scene. Officers say they are keen for information and witnesses to assist their investigation.If you have any information, or have any dashcam footage, you can contact Essex Police quoting incident number 1329. You can also submit a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service.