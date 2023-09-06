The government's full published list of all 156 schools diagnosed with crumbling concrete shows how the crisis so far is centred on the south-east of England.

More than 40% of all the schools named are in just one county - Essex.

ITV News has broken down the figures to a constituency level in an interactive map which also names the schools affected.

Inclusion on the list does not mean that they are closed, but that they have been confirmed to have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in their school buildings - some only have it in limited quantities, and others have been able to take mitigating measures to make their school safe.

The breakdown shows that the constituencies of Saffron Walden, and Harwich and North Essex have the joint-most schools affected, with eight each.

Use our interactive graphic to find out how schools are affected where you live:

More than 50 affected schools are under the control of Essex County Council, which said it had been working on the issue since earlier in the summer.

Tony Ball, Essex County Council's cabinet member for education, said: “The council has always been diligent in ensuring that we have surveyed schools and ensured that when Raac issues have been identified we have taken necessary action.

"We are confident that there are no additional maintained schools that have Raac. In light of changing guidance and the latest information, like many other local authorities we will be reviewing our data and undertaking further surveys if necessary to ensure all Raac is identified and then addressed."

Overall, pupils at 24 schools across England will receive some remote learning because of the concrete crisis, with four schools switching to fully remote learning.

The start of term has had to be delayed because of Raac at 19 schools, according to the DfE.

