Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault have released an e-fit of the alleged attacker.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked between 2.30am and 3.50am on Sunday, 20 August, in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road in Peterborough.

So far no arrests have been made, said Cambridgeshire Police.

Det Insp Graham Newton said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man who resembles our e-fit.

“We are also still appealing for any information, no matter how small, and to any drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area of Bourges Boulevard, Taverners Road or Westfield Road.

“This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim who continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Anyone with information should visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website, quoting reference number 35/62429/23.

