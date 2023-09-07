A drink-driver was spotted by police after trying to carry his own motorbike down the road.

Ryan Leicester was first seen riding his red and white Yamaha on 29 July in Little Paxton in Cambridgeshire, but sparked officers' suspicions when he tried to pick it up and carry it.

Officers stopped him in Mill Road and suspected he had been drinking.

The 36-year-old blew 77 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath - more than twice the legal limit of 35mcgs.

He was also searched and police found £1,940 in cash as well as cannabis and cocaine.

When police searched his home in Samuel Jones Crescent, Little Paxton, they also found he had an illegal extendable baton.

At Peterborough Crown Court last week, Leicester was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of criminal property, drink driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Det Con Mike Kinnaird, who investigated, said: “Leicester drew attention to himself with his suspicious movements. We’re pleased another drug dealer is out of our community for the foreseeable future.”

